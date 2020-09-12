Phycocyanin Market Bargains – New Insights Post Covid Impact Analysis

Phycocyanin is found in a micro algae and is water soluble pigment protein. It consists of properties such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hepatoprotective and neuro protective effects. Additionally, it has immune enhancement, anti-cancer function, and liver as well as kidney protection benefits. Phycocyanin has been used in the development of drugs and has been a focus in research activities. The natural products are being used in the treatment of diseases due to which the Phycocyanin has being given more importance as it has several benefits. This, there is a high demand in this product which is fueling the market growth. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Pondtech (Canada),AAT Bioquest (United States),Phyco-Biotech (France),DIC (Japan),Japan Algae (Japan),Parry Nutraceuticals (India),Ozone Naturals (India),EcoFuel Laboratories (Czechia),Nan Pao International Biotech (Taiwan),King Dnarmsa Spirulina (China)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Natural colourant, Pharmaceuticals), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Powder, Liquid)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Food Products

Increasing Awareness among the Consumers

Growth Drivers in LimelightWide Range of Usage is Propelling the Market Growth

Cost Effectiveness and Government Initiatives

Challenges that Market May Face:Contamination in Phycocyanin May Affect the Production

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phycocyanin Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Phycocyanin market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Phycocyanin Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Phycocyanin

Chapter 4: Presenting the Phycocyanin Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Phycocyanin market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Phycocyanin Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Phycocyanin Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

