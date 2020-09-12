POLYSILICON MARKET GROWTH, SIZE, ANALYSIS, OUTLOOK, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2020-2028 || WACKER CHEMIE AG, MITSUBISHI POLYCRYSTALLINE SILICON AMERICA CORPORATION, HEMLOCK SEMICONDUCTOR OPERATIONS AND HEMLOCK SEMICONDUCTOR, GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDIN

A recent report published by QMI on Polysilicon market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of Polysilicon historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Polysilicon during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Polysilicon to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Polysilicon-

According to the report, the Polysilicon Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increase in solar power installations.Polysilicon, also called polycrystalline silicon or poly-si, is the most stable, pure and crystalline form of silicon. Its properties are very similar to those of semiconductors. It is different as compared to monocrystalline silicon and amorphous silicon. The cost of polysilicon is lower as compared to its alternatives. It comprises of many small crystals that are larger than 1mm in size.

Segment Insights provided in the report-

This market is segmented into manufacturing technology, structural form, and end-users. Based on the manufacturing technology, it is segmented into Siemens Process, FBR Process, and Upgraded Metallurgical-Grade Silicon Process. The Siemens process is more widely used as it produces an excellent quality of polysilicon by using the method of distillation at a high temperature. The polysilicon obtained is utilized in solar cells and electronics. The FBR process obtained polysilicon is used in solar PV applications whereas the upgraded metallurgical grade silicon process is utilized for electronic applications. The FBR process is being used more due to its cost-effectiveness.

Based on the structural form, it is divided into chunks, chips, and rods. The structure is dependent on its end users. The properties of polysilicon depend on the grain size of its crystals which varies with its manufacturing process. The increase in the grain size leads to an increase in the efficiency of the solar cells.

By the End-users, is segmented as solar, electronics and others. There has been an increase in solar PV installations around the globe which is driving the polysilicon market.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in solar power installations

o Growing demand for electronics

Regional Analysis to understand growth patterns-

Based on region, the Polysilicon market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe is some of the major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the Polysilicon market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including industrial, marine, automotive, building & construction, and others. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, and so on.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the Polysilicon market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market.

Companies Covered: Wacker Chemie AG, Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations and Hemlock Semiconductor, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, OCI Solar Power LLC, REC Silicon ASA, SunEdison Inc., and Qatar Solar Technologies.

