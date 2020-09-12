Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market

A recent market research report on the Probiotic Cosmetic Products market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Probiotic Cosmetic Products market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Probiotic Cosmetic Products market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Probiotic Cosmetic Products market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

market players are entering in the global market. Prominent market players are introducing a wide range of research-driven probiotic cosmetic products in order to sustain a comparative edge in different geographies.

Biomilk Skincare uses a proven blend of live probiotic bacteria in its products and states that its probiotic products provide skin rejuvenation and skin repairs.

In June 2018, the principal scientist of L’Oreal claimed that the micro biome of the skin is bacteria that resides on the skin and is actively involved in the protection of the skin. The company is likely to be involved in the manufacturing of probiotic cosmetic products in the near future.

Innovative Marketing Strategies Enhancing the Buyer Sentiment

Aggressive advertising and publicity activities including the use of female celebrities as brand representatives, rising consumer awareness related to the destructive effects of artificial beauty products, and the widespread trend of employed women spending more on cosmetics will be the prominent influences driving the growth of the global probiotic cosmetic products market across the globe.

Current consumers prefer personal stories and authenticity over traditional advertising, thereby making social media-savvy millennials as primary influencers. For example, advertisements on Instagram have remained beneficial for high-end brands, as this has recently become a new platform for carrying marketing campaigns. Catalyzed by their socially-charged digital world, probiotic cosmetic product consumers are perpetually connected via social sharing and publishing. Several brands of probiotic cosmetic products are focusing on making aggressive digital/social investments for reaching their targeted consumers and ensuring positive competitive realization. Savvy probiotic cosmetic brands are concentrating on various social initiatives, such as entering into partnerships with non-competing brands. This further helps in increasing search engine marketing and social exposure, and leveraging social media platforms to enhance their abilities in orchestrating and curating brand conversations and expectations.

Call for Natural and Clean Label Cosmetic Products to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing customer claims for eco-friendly beauty products has prompted companies such as L'Oréal, Proctor & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson to enter into the probiotic cosmetic products market, and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching probiotic cosmetic products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base. The rising number of innovative beauty products with good bacterial properties, including those with organic and herbal extracts, are expected to fuel the demand for probiotic cosmetic products over the forecast period.

For instance; the Esse skincare brand has been providing its products with organic labels since 2005. The company claims that all its products are USDA organic certified.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market – Emerging Players Developments

The prominent market players in the probiotic cosmetic products market are expanding their wings to the different regions and geographies as the demand of the probiotic cosmetic products is spurring from different regions.

In October 2017, the Andalou Naturals Company became a brand of BWX Limited, which boosted the company’s brand value, strengthening its expansion into new markets such as North America, Europe and developing markets such as Asia Pacific etc. Andalou Naturals is a leading brand in United States cosmetics having more than 16% share in the US cosmetics market. However the company holds negligible share in the probiotic cosmetic products market.

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare was acquired by the H & H Group, Hong Kong in July 2019. With the help of H&H Group which prominently operates in the Consumer Packaged Goods business segment, Aurelia Probiotic Skincare is likely to expand its wings in to the Asia Pacific market and neighboring developing countries.

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare Company has started its retail distribution and distribution at spa services in Q4 of 2018. LaFlore Probiotic Skincare is likely to start global distribution network as it is in the process of registration and likely to start distribution by the end of 2019.

Standardization and Consistency to be the New Premise in Untapped Markets

The probiotic cosmetics sector has witnessed significant expansion over the recent past, with companies extending the reach of their distribution network, and establishing new stores in untapped markets. During this period, standardization and consistency of experience has been the prime focus of manufacturers, which, in turn, has resulted into the creation of premium experiences. However, consumer expectations from specialty stores of cosmetic products are changing, with increasing demand for shopping channels, rewards for loyalty, and personalization.

As digital channels are creating the requirement for high-quality personalized content on a large scale, engaging a large number of consumers by creating customized online content has become crucial. Some probiotic cosmetic product companies are focusing more on consumer feedback, and involving them in their marketing and promotion processes. Interactions with the new probiotic cosmetic product consumer population would bring in the opportunity for companies in leveraging consumer experiences for sales expansion.

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market – Regional Developments in the Market

With the market benefitting from abundant opportunities, the number of new entrants in the global market is increasing rapidly. Front running market players are evolving research-driven probiotic cosmetic products in order to gain a competitive edge in different geographies.

Probiotic cosmetic products have lucrative demand from the different regions where the demand is pouring day by day. The rising per capita expenditure on the cosmetic products in North American countries is likely to create opportunities for the probiotic cosmetic products market.

Even regulations over the use of probiotics in cosmetic products play a vital role for manufacturers as well as consumers. Early in 2019, the U.S. FDA had stated that the agency is keeping an eye on the safety measures of probiotics, and analyzing the scientific data for the safety of probiotic cosmetic products. Labels stating ingredient information should be on the products, so that consumers are aware of the ingredients in cosmetic products.

Regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certify the manufacturing and usage limitations of probiotics in cosmetic products i.e. less than 1000 Colony Forming Units (CFUs) per gram of cosmetics. The FDA legalizes cosmetic products under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The FDA certifies products according to the guidelines of the agency, as well as adhering to the required safety measures.

According to the International Probiotics Associations (IPA), manufacturers should carry out safety tests before the marketing of their products. In the coming time period, different standard and certification agencies are likely to ease the process, which, in turn, is expected to create opportunities for emerging players to enter in this market.

More than 75% of the population in North America is above urban, which creates ample opportunities for the probiotic cosmetic products market in North America.

United States holds a majority of the share in the North America probiotic cosmetic products market. Few companies from North America are using live probiotic bacteria in their products such as Gallinee, Andalou Naturals, Biomilk skincare etc which are using live single strain or blend of strains of good bacteria.

Brazil is the fourth largest beauty market in the world, after United States, japan and china and the country is expected to prevail in the Latin America region. The beauty market accounts for 1.8% of Brazil’s GDP. Probiotic cosmetic products market in Mexico is anticipated to hold significant growth rate in the forecast period.

In Europe about 80% of the consumers identify personal care and cosmetics products as important in building up their self-esteem. According to recent study, European consumer spends on average US$ 148.6 per year for cosmetic products which is likely to create the demand for probiotic cosmetic products during the forecast period.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are lucrative regions during the forecast period as the consumption of these regions is likely to increase over the forecast period. In the recent past, China and India have emerged as the prominent consumer markets actively focusing on growing their natural and probiotic cosmetic industry.

