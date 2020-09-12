PROPIONIC ACID & DERIVATIVES MARKET TRENDS, COMPETITIVE SHARE AND FORECASTS 2016 – 2028

A recent report published by QMI on Propionic Acid & Derivatives market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of propionic acid & derivatives market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for propionic acid & derivatives during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of propionic acid & derivatives to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to increasing penetration will improve geographic coverage in developing economies.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Propionic acid & derivatives

Propionic acid & derivatives are extensively used as one of the safest additives available on the market in feed preservatives, grain preservatives, and food preservatives. It is also used in herbicides, propionate of cellulose acetate, esters, fragrances, and so on.

Propionic acid is an odorless, oily, pungent, rancid liquid. It occurs naturally in dairy products and is a by-product of human metabolism.

The propionic acid is produced primarily for use as a preservative and an anti-mold agent in animal feed and grain. It is also used as a preservative and flavoring agent in packaged products such as baked goods and cheese. In bread and tortillas the salt forms of propionic acid, calcium propionate, and sodium propionate are used to prevent mold. Additionally, propionic acid is used as a chemical construction block for herbicides, pharmaceuticals, colorants, textile and rubber products, plastics, plasticizers, cosmetics, and perfumes manufacturing.

Global demand for propionic acid & derivatives is increasing as animal feed and grain preservatives become increasingly consumed. Furthermore, the supply of propionates in the food preservative sections is also likely to rise in the coming years owing to increased demand to improve the food’s shelf life at a worldwide level.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for animal feed and preservatives for grain is driving market growth

o Increasing penetration will improve geographic coverage in developing economies

o Lack of manufacturing facilities across geographical boundaries

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the propionic acid & derivatives market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. Traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on are also North America and Western Europe being some of the major markets. Major North American and Western European companies are headquartered in this market. These regions have witnessed a number of transitions by end-use industries in terms of the production of chemicals and their respective applications.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register significant growth in the propionic acid & derivatives market. This demand is with regard to the growth of major Applications such as Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, CAP, Herbicides.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for propionic acid & derivatives market. There has been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for propionic acid & derivatives market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: BASF, Eastman Chemical, Perstorp Holding, Dow Chemical, A.M. Food Chemicals, Addcon Group, Biomin Holding, Daicel, Impextraco, KEMIN Industries, Krishna Chemicals, MACCO Organiques, Niacet, Prathista Industries

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Calcium Propionate

Sodium Propionate

Potassium Propionate

Others

By Application:

Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives

Food Preservatives

Cellulose Acetate Propionate (CAP)

Herbicides

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Application

