PVC Flooring Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

PVC Flooring is a type of strong flooring. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a multipurpose material, which is used in the manufacture of many household fixtures such as floors, windows, pipe fittings, and doors. PVC flooring is used for residential as well as commercial use. PVC is resistant to water and is recognized for its long-wearing strength. Increasing standard of living as well as Growing of urbanization are also expanding the PVC flooring market Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

LG Hausys (South Korea)

Armstrong (United States)

Gerflor (United Kingdom)

Polyflor (James Halstead) (United Kingdom)

Bonie (China)

Takiron (Japan)

HANWHA (South Korea)

Forbo (Switzerland)

Dajulong (China)

Mannington (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Homogeneous, Heterogeneous, Vinyl tiles (VT), Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)), Form (Coiled Floor, Sheet Floor), Industry Vertical (Residential, Commercial)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Upsurging Popularity Due To Resistant To Water and Dirt

Rising Demand Due to New Style and Design

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Economic Development

Growth in Number of Constructions

Changing Lifestyle

Challenges that Market May Face:



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

