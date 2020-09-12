Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market May See a Big Move | NCR, Cognizant, PAR Technology

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Verifone Systems Inc, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Delphi Display Systems, Inc, HM Electronics, Inc., Revel Systems, PAX Technology, SZZT Electronics & Shenzhen Xinguodu

The global quick service restaurants (QSR) IT market is primarily gaining from the increasing need of quick service restaurants to devise new ways of revenue generation to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Today, QSRs are innovating and adopting solutions such as digital signage, point of sales solutions, digital menu cards, handheld devices, and kiosks in a bid to offer differentiated services. Apart from this, the rising adoption of mobile payment solutions is also stoking growth of QSR IT market. This requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with a robust and up to date IT infrastructure.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

Top 5 took up about 20% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 5% to 12%.

In 2018, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market segments by Types: , Hardware, Software & Service

Detailed analysis of Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market segments by Applications: Large Consumers & Small Consumers

Major Key Players of the Market: Verifone Systems Inc, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., LG, Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Delphi Display Systems, Inc, HM Electronics, Inc., Revel Systems, PAX Technology, SZZT Electronics & Shenzhen Xinguodu

Regional Analysis for Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Detailed TOC of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Research Report-

– Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Introduction and Market Overview

– Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market, by Application [Large Consumers & Small Consumers]

– Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Industry Chain Analysis

– Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market, by Type [, Hardware, Software & Service]

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

– Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market

i) Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Sales

ii) Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

