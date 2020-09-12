SDHI FUNGICIDE MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DEMAND, TRENDS, GROWTH SIZE AND FORECAST 2028 | BASF, SYNGENTA, ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE, BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG, DUPONT, CHEMTURA AGROSOLUTIONS, NUFARM LTD, ISAGRO

A recent report published by QMI on SDHI Fungicide market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of SDHI Fungicide market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for SDHI Fungicide during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of SDHI Fungicide to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of SDHI Fungicide

SDHI Fungicide (succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor) has been given the FRAC activity group code number 7 and comprise of seven chemical groups, phenyl-benzamides, pyridinyl-ethylbenzamides, furan-, oxathiin-, thiazole-, pyrazole- and pyridine-carboxamides.

They are used in disease management programs and for seed treatments and crop protection. This fungicide should be used as a preventive measure and not as a curative one. The amount of fungicide to be applied depends from crop to crop.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Based on the application the market for the SDHI fungicide is segmented. These are applied to crops such as grains & cereals, pulses & olive seeds, commercial crops and fruits and vegetables, on turfs & ornamental, and others. The principal target crops for SDHI fungicides are cereals & grains. They are widely used on turf grass too.

Due to the R&D being done to overcome the resistance developed by the crops, the market is vast in the Western Europe region.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for cereals and other crops

o Environmental and health hazards by the use of pesticides and fungicides

o The decrease in the arable land is restraining the market

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the SDHI fungicide market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe is some of the major markets are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing the number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the SDHI fungicide market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries including Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Building & Construction, and others. Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the SDHI fungicide market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the SDHI fungicide market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Companies Covered: BASF, Syngenta, Arysta LifeScience, BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG, DuPont, Chemtura AgroSolutions, NUFARM LTD, ISAGRO

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Crops

o Grains and Cereals

o Pulses and Oilseeds

o Commercial Crops

o Fruits and Vegetables

o Turf and Ornamentals

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Application

