A recent report published by QMI on the Silica-Based Matting Agents market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of silica-based matting agent’s historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for silica-based matting agents during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of silica-based matting agents to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
The Silica-Based Matting Agents Market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing demand for consumer preferences for matte surfaces in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others is expected to drive the growth of the market.
Understanding the chemistry and uses of Silica-Based Matting Agents-
Matting agents help tone down the gloss of the surface on which they are used. These matting agents are fine particles that are dispersed in coating products so that they scatter the light falling on the surface in the desired manner. This helps attain matte finish by reducing the gloss of the surface on which they are applied.
Silica as a matting agent is used more in comparison with others, as it is much more efficient and re-coating is also possible. The silica-based matting agents market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on type, the silica-based matting agents market has been divided into precipitated silica, fumed silica, silica gel, natural silica, and others. Precipitated silica is used more due to it being non-toxic and versatile.
Based on technology, the market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and others. Water-based solvents are used as paints and various coating formulations. Moreover, their eco-friendly characteristic is a major growth driver for this segment. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others. Due to consumer preferences for matte products, the application in wood and architectural segments is growing.
Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Consumer preferences for matte surfaces
o Growth of end-use industries
Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:
Based on region, the silica-based matting agent market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.
The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the silica-based matting agent market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries/Applications such as industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others.
Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the silica-based matting agent market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the silica-based matting agents market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.
Companies Covered: Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn, PPG Industries, Inc., PQ Corporation, the Lubrizol Corporation, and Imerys
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Precipitated Silica
Fumed Silica
Silica Gel
Natural Silica
Others
By Technology:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Others
By Application:
Industrial Coatings
Metals
Paper
Plastic
Others
Wood Coatings
Automotive Coatings
Architectural Coatings
Others
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
Western Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
Eastern Europe
By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
Rest of The World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Type
By Technology
By Application
