A recent report published by QMI on the Silica-Based Matting Agents market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research on the market of silica-based matting agent’s historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for silica-based matting agents during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of silica-based matting agents to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Click here to get a sample of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-43883?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=BL&utm_campaign=SA

The Silica-Based Matting Agents Market is expected to promise high growth owing to increasing demand for consumer preferences for matte surfaces in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Understanding the chemistry and uses of Silica-Based Matting Agents-

Matting agents help tone down the gloss of the surface on which they are used. These matting agents are fine particles that are dispersed in coating products so that they scatter the light falling on the surface in the desired manner. This helps attain matte finish by reducing the gloss of the surface on which they are applied.

Silica as a matting agent is used more in comparison with others, as it is much more efficient and re-coating is also possible. The silica-based matting agents market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on type, the silica-based matting agents market has been divided into precipitated silica, fumed silica, silica gel, natural silica, and others. Precipitated silica is used more due to it being non-toxic and versatile.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and others. Water-based solvents are used as paints and various coating formulations. Moreover, their eco-friendly characteristic is a major growth driver for this segment. Based on the application, the market has been segmented into industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others. Due to consumer preferences for matte products, the application in wood and architectural segments is growing.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Consumer preferences for matte surfaces

o Growth of end-use industries

Click here to get a detailed scope of the premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-43883?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=BL&utm_campaign=SA

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

Based on region, the silica-based matting agent market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. North America and Western Europe are some of the major markets that are also traditional suppliers of chemicals such as specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, and so on. Major companies in this market are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. These regions have been witnessing a number of transitions in terms of productions of chemicals and respective applications by end-use industries.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to register substantial growth in the silica-based matting agent market during the forecast period. This demand is with regard to the growth of major end-use industries/Applications such as industrial coatings, wood coatings, automotive coatings, architectural coatings, and others.

Eastern Europe has been largely dominated by Russia and Turkey with operations of major chemical giants in the region. Rest the World that includes South America and Africa has a strong potential for the silica-based matting agent market. There have been an increasing number of investments by global companies in these regions to strengthen their presence and tap the potential market. Major economies in these regions for the silica-based matting agents market include Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Colombia, and others.

Speak to analyst before buying this premium report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-43883?utm_source=SA&utm_medium=BL&utm_campaign=SA

Companies Covered: Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn, PPG Industries, Inc., PQ Corporation, the Lubrizol Corporation, and Imerys

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Silica Gel

Natural Silica

Others

By Technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

By Application:

Industrial Coatings

Metals

Paper

Plastic

Others

Wood Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Rest of The World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Technology

By Application

Reasons to Buy This Report:

Market size estimation of the global silica-based matting agents market on a regional and global basis

The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

By Segment

By Sub-segment

By Region/Country

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 208 405 2835 / +44 121 364 6144 / +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.