Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth of the Cognac Market Between 2019 to 2027

Cognac Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Cognac market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Cognac market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the Cognac market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the Cognac Market

The Cognac market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

market players are hopping on the ‘craft spirit’ bandwagon and are developing new products to satiate this ever-evolving demand. The transition toward craft spirits is likely to further intensify in the coming future, adding new possibilities to the near-term outlook of global cognac market.

How are Market Players Winning over the ‘New-Age’ Consumers?

The global cognac market space reflects a fair degree of consolidation, with the top players accounting for a hefty chunk of the global market share. The top five players – Jas Hennessy & Co., the Rémy Cointreau Group, Courvoisier, Martell, and Otard (Chateau de Cognac) – command for nearly 75-80% of the global market share and remain highly focused on vertical integration. Hennessy, the cognac brand of Jas Hennessy and Co., is likely to continue being ‘chart-topping’ with a series of impressive sales recorded in both 2017 and 2018. The mid-level and emerging players in the global market space – Camus Cognac, Thomas Hine & Co., ABK6, and Delamain to name a few – continue to focus on geographical expansion strategies and boost their product pipeline with newer additions of cognac.

Growing number of cognac producing companies are focusing on experimenting with ‘non-traditional’ methods of producing and marketing their products. The major objective behind this strategic move is to change the ‘pre-conceived’ image of cognac i.e. either a fusty ‘after-food’ drink or a status symbol. With upsurge in demand for cognac, leading players operating in the global cognac market are introducing lifestyle events as a means of extending the brand’s reach and enhancing consumer interaction. Market players are also making use of social media channels as their key marketing arsenal, given that consumers are heavily relying on social media advertisements for making pragmatic purchase decisions.

Important Queries Related to the Cognac Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the Cognac market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Cognac market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the Cognac market? How can the potential market players penetrate the Cognac market in the current scenario?

