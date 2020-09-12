The Key players in Astrovirus Infection Treatment Market to go on “new Product launch” Spree to gain a Competitive Edge

An astrovirus (HAstV) is a form of RNA virus which is mainly responsible for affecting the intestinal system. Astrovirus infection is quite more prevalent in children aged between 1 and 10 years and rarely affect adults. Astrovirus has a single-strand RNA genome and can survive for prolonged periods of time. The virus is common during the cold winter months as they exist at a temperature of less than 20 degree Celsius. Astrovirus infection can cause a severe situation of stomach flu, which is also commonly known as gastroenteritis. Moreover, astrovirus infection can also cause the severe condition of diarrhea and vomiting. Astrovirus infection is one of the most common causes of childhood acute diarrhea. The infectious astrovirus can cause more serious illness in children with cancer and compromised immune systems. Astrovirus infection is considered as an important cause of viral gastroenteritis. An astrovirus is a communicable infection that is transmitted from person-to-person by the fecal-oral route. Presently, there is no specific treatment or vaccines available for astrovirus infection. But a number of therapies are adopted to treat astrovirus infection.

Growing adoption of technologically advanced molecular techniques and rising incidence of acute diarrhea among children is expected to increase demand for astrovirus infection treatment market. Increasing government funding in the healthcare sector and growing trend of pharmaceutical companies to manufacture novel drugs are some more factors fueling the market growth of the global astrovirus infection treatment market. However, the absence of absolute treatment and limited efficacy of the drugs available in the market is expected to hamper the revenue growth of the global astrovirus infection treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness about novel diagnostic tests is restraining the growth of astrovirus infection treatment market.

The global market for astrovirus infection treatment is segmented on basis of astrovirus (HAstV) type treatment therapy, application, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Astrovirus Type: HAstV-MLB HAstV-VA

Segmentation by Treatment Therapy Fluid Replacement Electrolytes

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Nursing Homes Ambulatory Surgical Centers



On the basis of geography, global astrovirus infection treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be the leading markets in the global astrovirus infection treatment market. Growing number of patients suffering from abdominal pains and astrovirus infections are expected to boost demand for astrovirus infection treatment therapies in these regions. APEC and China are expected to follow next in terms of demand for the treatment of astrovirus infection. Latin America and MEA astrovirus infection treatment markets are also expected to witness above average growth during the forecast period. Absence of population based studies in developing countries is a major challenge in assessment of astrovirus infection treatment in these countries.

Some of the key players present in global astrovirus infection treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and others.

