Truck Black Box Market Players Navigating Crisis? Spotlight on VDO, Garmin, Blackvue

VDO (Germany),Garmin (United States),Blackvue (South Korea),Newsmy (China),Shinco (China),Cansonic Dash Cam (United States),Blackview (China)

A black box is an electronic control module. It stores the information about the physical properties at the time of accident and input into ELD through sensors. This type of information helps to identify the cause of accident and prove a case. The information includes truckâ€™s speed, time of brakes applied, daily truck activity, GPS location information, tire pressure and others. There are various benefits of black box such as reduced paperwork and hours needed to record the data. Also, the drivers can be paid efficiently according to the distance covered.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Portable, Integrated), Application (Light Truck, Heavy Truck), Distribution channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Technological advancements in black box

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising logistics activities in developing economies is leading to demand of black box

Increasing number of cases in road accidents or vehicle failure

Challenges that Market May Face:Limited number of manufacturers of black box

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Truck Black Box Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

