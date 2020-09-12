UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Live Stream Reddit Online

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 10 results for the Waterson vs. Hill fight card in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 10 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, topped by a women’s Strawweight showdown between long-time contender Michelle Waterson and 115-pound gamer Angela Hill. Elsewhere on the main card, which airs exclusively on ESPN+

Having won three of her last four fights, which includes a split-decision loss to Claudia Gadelha in May which could’ve gone either way, Hill saw her recent bump to main-event status at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) as a sign that she was finally being taken seriously. Yet it was far from the most significant result of the UFC’s decision.

After Glover Teixeira pulled out of his light heavyweight bout against Thiago Santos following a positive COVID-19 test, allowing UFC to name Hill’s co-main event bout against Michelle Waterson (17-8) as the new headliner, it made Hill the first African American female to compete in a UFC main event.

This fight went from the co-main to the main event when Glover Teixeira tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his bout with Thiago Santos, so it’s a five-round affair and the only 25-minute maximum event on the card.

MICHELLE WATERSON VS. ANGELA HILL?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Prelims: 5 p.m. ET

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream> Watch Here

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WATERSON VS. HILL FIGHT CARD

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom

Alexandr Romanov vs. Roque Martinez

Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill Live Stream Online For Free

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors because of the pandemic, but a ceremonial event will stream online at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above at that time. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning session starting at 9 a.m. ET will be made available below

Bellator 245 takes place Friday night, Sept. 11. Prelims get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET. Machida and Davis should start at about 11:30 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Best Ways To Watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill PPV Live Game

New York’s Mix (13-0) is one of the sport’s most intriguing prospects in the promotion. He has finished his eight most recent fights, seven of those finishes coming via submission. Adding to his already impressive record as a professional, Mix was also undefeated as an amateur. Mix made his Bellator debut in June 2019 and has since scored three first-round submissions — one coming in Rizin — to land himself in about with Archuleta.

Nemkov’s first title defense could come from the winner of this Friday’s Bellator 245 main event from the “FightSphere” at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. when Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis meet one more time.

Machida and Davis first met in August 2013 at a UFC Fight Night event with the latter winning by unanimous decision in the former’s home country of Brazil. More than seven years later, both fighters are looking for a win. Machida dropped a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 228 in September 2019. Davis, a former Bellator light heavyweight titleholder, lost by third-round TKO to Karl Albrektsson at Bellator 231 in October.