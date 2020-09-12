Huge Growth of US$ 7375.8 Million to Make Veterinary Diagnostic Market to Expand Exponentially |

Veterinary diagnosis is a test that helps identify and identify multiple animal diseases. This procedure is performed through a variety of methods that utilize blood, stool, and tissue samples. New methods and techniques developed for human diagnostics are also extensively used in veterinary diagnosis. The Veterinary Diagnostic Market is estimated at US$ 3142.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6540 Million by 2027, showing an annual growth rate of 8.48% over the forecast period.

Merging economies like India and China also show positive signs of market growth, due to the increasing number of veterinary practitioners and their rising levels of income Globally, rising number of animal adoptions, growing prevalence and awareness of animal diseases, novel innovations in animal food products, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and hospitals are attributed as crucial market propelling factors.

Key Players of Veterinary Diagnostic Market – Abaxis, Inc., Agrolabo S.p.A., Bio-X Diagnostics S.A., Eurolyser Diagnostica, Heska Corporation, ID.vet, Indical Bioscience GmbH, Ingenasa, Megacor Diagnostik GmbH, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories – US Ltd., URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd., Virbac Corporation, Zoetis Inc., among others.

Key Market Segments of Veterinary Diagnostic Market–

Veterinary Diagnostic Market Products:

Instruments

Consumables

Veterinary Diagnostic Market Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Veterinary Diagnostic Market Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Objectives of the study

To define, describe, and forecast the Veterinary Diagnostic Market by product, technology, animal type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of key players

To forecast the size of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the Veterinary Diagnostic Market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, alliances, mergers, acquisitions, product/technology developments, and research & development activities of the leading players in the Veterinary Diagnostic Market

