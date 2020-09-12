Watch Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream Reddit NFL

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. The Tom Brady era has concluded, following his move to Tompa Bay (sorry, he said it, not us), and Cam Newton moves into the Pats’ QB slot today, trying to fill those big shoes and many Super Bowl rings. Here’s everything you need for this NFL live stream.

The Dolphins finished the 2019 season 5-11 but ended the season on a two-game winning streak, including a win over the Patriots at Foxborough in Week 17. Miami is led by Brian Flores, who is in his second season as head coach.

The Patriots finished 2019 with a 12-4 record and won the AFC East Division title for the 11th consecutive season. New England lost in the wild card round of the playoffs and parted ways with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady over the offseason. Bill Belichick will begin his 21st season as head coach of the Patriots, amassing a record of 237-83 over that time.

Miami is under second-year head coach Brian Flores and they're quickly trending in the right direction. The Dolphins beat the Patriots in Week 17 of last season and they added a slew of talented players over the offseason.

NFL Week 1 Game Info

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

