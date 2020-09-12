Where To Watch North Carolina vs Syracuse Live Stream Free Reddit College Football 2020 Online Today we share the ways, The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon from Kenan Memorial Stadium. This is the first game of the year for these ACC teams and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Tar Heels this year with the newly signed head coach, Mack Brown. The last time these two met in 2018, Syracuse came away with the victory 40-37.

Not only Reddit NCAA College Football 2020 Live Streams here, but you can also watch Reddit NCAA College Football every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night football coverage for free.

Here is everything you need to know to catch the college football action tonight.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

When: Saturday, September 12

Saturday, September 12 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Free Live Stream: Watch live free here

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Syracuse Orange are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. While UNC was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, ‘Cuse struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tar Heels were 12th best in the nation (top 9%) in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 474 on average. Less enviably, the Orange ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 464.1 on average (bottom 88%). The good news for ‘Cuse, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

There are plenty of reasons to like UNC as an ACC contender this season, and they could all be on display in their season opener. The only question will be how the unique set of circumstances to the offseason has impacted both teams in preparing for their season debut. If Week 1 of the college football season was any indication, even the teams you should have the most faith in can still look a little rusty in their first time going against an opponent. That could come into play here, but Mack Brown has the luxury of having an offense with a ton of starting experience back and one of the top rising stars at quarterback leading the charge.

Prediction: I love North Carolina this year but 24 points is frankly too many points to cover in the first game of the season. North Carolina will win this game but it may not be by 24 points. Syracuse +24.