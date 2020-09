watch UTEP vs Texas Live Stream Reddit Online

Texas, led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, faces UTEP in a college football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 (9/12/20). If you don’t have cable, keep reading to learn how to watch the UTEP vs University of Texas live stream online. If you sign up before the game, you might even get the chance to watch it for free!

Nobody is picking UTEP to upset No. 14 Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday. The Miners are 43.5-point underdogs, but head coach Dana Dimel does not want his team reading into that headline.

“What you try to do is make sure your guys don’t believe what the rest of the world believes,” said Dimel. “We want our guys to believe that we are prepared to play a good football game and have confidence about themselves that they can compete and play against Texas.”

That’s not expected to happen, though. Texas is a massive favorite and quarterback Sam Ehlinger is back to claim his spot as not just one of the best players in the Big 12, but all of college football. There are also some newer names looking to make an instant impact as well. We’ll get to those later. What should you expect from Saturday night’s game in Austin?

NCAAF Football information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 at Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, Texas

