3D Printing Consumables Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2025

The global 3D Printing Consumables market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the 3D Printing Consumables market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global 3D Printing Consumables market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of 3D Printing Consumables market. The 3D Printing Consumables market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

key participants in the global 3D printing consumables market are 3D Systems, Inc., Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, EOS GmbH ExOne GmbH, Solidscape Inc., Optomec, SLM Solutions GmbH, Stratasys Ltd and Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd., PostProcess Technologies, ExOne, GoPrint3D, 3M, MiiCraft, 3idea Technology, BnK Co,LTD., Taulman3D, LLC, Novabeans, Dimension Inx, Henkel-Adhesives, Magigoo, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Chengdu Huarui Industrial Materials Co., Ltd., and Altem 3D Printing, among others.

Market Opportunity: Robust Industrial Growth to drive adoption of 3D Printing Consumables

The 3D printing consumables market can be divided into nine different geographical regions/divisions – North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia & Pacific, China, India, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North American and European countries have presence of all industrial and commercial sectors alongside the existence of globally prominent players, which is a boon for the 3D printing consumables market in these regions. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is estimated to fuel the growth of the 3D printing consumables market. Industries and manufacturers are striving to reduce scrap rates in their operating plants and with the use of 3D printing consumables, they are efficiently doing so. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow in the near future. The use of 3D printing in consumer goods is becoming easier and economical owing to the new inventions and advances being made in this technology. Therefore, it is expected that the 3D printing consumables market will see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in future.

The global 3D printing consumables market is expected to be driven by foreign direct investments for industrial activities across the globe. Furthermore, with the flourishing industrial sector, including manufacturing, mining, construction, utilities, and oil & gas, demand for industrial consumables, such as 3D printing consumables, in the global market is expected to rise during the forecast period. Attributing to these factors, many companies are entering the market in Asia-Pacific and MEA with a hope to capitalize on the surging demands and expand their geographical footprint. For this, companies are focusing on developing products that comply with the respective safety norms of local markets. With effective research, development, and innovation, global manufacturers can find opportunities to capture the unexploited market and increase their market share in the global 3D printing consumables market.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type, sales channel and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the 3D printing consumables market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the 3D printing consumables market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the 3D printing consumables market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global 3D printing consumables market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major 3D printing consumables market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global 3D printing consumables market

Analysis of the global 3D printing consumables market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key 3D printing consumables market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the 3D printing consumables market

The 3D Printing Consumables market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global 3D Printing Consumables market.

Segmentation of the 3D Printing Consumables market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different 3D Printing Consumables market players.

The 3D Printing Consumables market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using 3D Printing Consumables for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the 3D Printing Consumables ? At what rate has the global 3D Printing Consumables market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global 3D Printing Consumables market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.