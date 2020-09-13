The ‘ Agricultural Pumps market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Agricultural Pumps derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Agricultural Pumps market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Agricultural Pumps Market is valued approximately USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Agricultural Pumps are utilized in farming sector to transport water through pipes from sources such as dams, storage facilities, water tanks, bore wells and rivers. These pumps aid the farmers need for water and achieve higher agricultural production. Rising global population has fostered demand for higher food production driving the market growth. Further, the increasing arable land for farming and growing crop cultivation increases the demand for agricultural pumps. For Instance: in India food grain production rose from 251.54 million tons in 2015-16 to 275.11 million tons in 2016-17, while the cultivated area also increased from123.22 million hectares in 2015-16 to 129.23 million hectares in 2016-17. Increase in use of solar pumps for irrigation purposes in developed and developing countries, owing to short supply of electricity and the practice of diesel powered generators, is a major factor that is expected to fuel the global agricultural pump set market. Strategic moves made by market players would further augment the market growth. As in January 2020, Franklin Electric acquired Valley Farms Supply Inc for USD 9.0 billion. While in November 2019 WILO USA LLC’s subsidiary American- March Pumps acquired J-Line Pump Co. This acquisition strengthen the player’s footprint and also expand the product portfolio supporting the market growth. However, high maintenance costs and inadequate supply of electricity for operations impedes the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Agricultural Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing agricultural practices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agricultural Pumps market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Xylem Inc.

Grundfos

Shakti Pumps Ltd

Valmont Industries Inc.

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Shimge Pump Industry Group Co. Ltd

Franklin Electric

Zhejiang Doyin Pump industry Co. Ltd

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rotodynamic Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Power Source:

Electricity-grid Connection

Diesel/Petrol

Solar

By End-Use:

Irrigation

Livestock Watering

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Agricultural Pumps Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Agricultural Pumps Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Agricultural Pumps Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Agricultural Pumps Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Agricultural Pumps Market, by Power Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Agricultural Pumps Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Dynamics

3.1. Agricultural Pumps Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Pumps Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Agricultural Pumps Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Agricultural Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Rotodynamic Pumps

5.4.2. Positive Displacement Pumps

Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Pumps Market, by Power Source

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Agricultural Pumps Market by Power Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts by Power Source 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Agricultural Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Electricity-grid Connection

6.4.2. Diesel/Petrol

6.4.3. Solar

Chapter 7. Global Agricultural Pumps Market, by End- User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Agricultural Pumps Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Agricultural Pumps Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Agricultural Pumps Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Irrigation

7.4.2. Livestock Watering

Chapter 8. Global Agricultural Pumps Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Agricultural Pumps Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Agricultural Pumps Market

8.2.1. U.S. Agricultural Pumps Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Power Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3. Europe Agricultural Pumps Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3.2. Germany Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3.3. France Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3.4. Spain Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3.5. Italy Agricultural Pumps Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Pumps Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4.2. India Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4.3. Japan Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4.4. Australia Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4.5. South Korea Agricultural Pumps Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Pumps Market

8.5. Latin America Agricultural Pumps Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Agricultural Pumps Market

8.5.2. Mexico Agricultural Pumps Market

8.6. Rest of The World Agricultural Pumps Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Xylem Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Grundfos

9.2.3. Shakti Pumps Ltd

9.2.4. Valmont Industries Inc.

9.2.5. Jain Irrigation Systems

9.2.6. Lindsay Corporation

9.2.7. Shimge Pump Industry Group Co. Ltd

9.2.8. Franklin Electric

9.2.9. Zhejiang Doyin Pump industry Co. Ltd

9.2.10. Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

