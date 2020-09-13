Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.

Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent.

North America dominates the market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was 62% in 2018. The United States is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

4.3.2 Shortage and Increasing Costs of Labor

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Food and Agricultural Supply

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise and Slow Adoption to Newer Technologies

4.4.2 Specificity of Applications

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Autonomous Tractors

5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.1.3 Robotic Milking

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Animal Farming

5.2.2 Crop Production

5.2.3 Forest Control

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Regions

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agrobotix LLC

6.3.2 Agrobot

6.3.3 Autonomous Solutions (ASI)

6.3.4 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

6.3.5 AutoProbe Technologies

6.3.6 Blue River Technology

6.3.7 BouMatic Robotics

6.3.8 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

6.3.9 Conic System

6.3.10 DeLaval Inc.

6.3.11 EcoRobotix Ltd

6.3.12 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

6.3.13 Harvest Automation Inc.

6.3.14 Deere & Company

6.3.15 Lely

6.3.16 Naio Technologies

6.3.17 PrecisionHawk

6.3.18 SAC Milking

6.3.19 SenseFly

6.3.20 Vision Robotics Corporation

6.3.21 Vitirover

6.3.22 Wall-Ye

6.3.23 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

