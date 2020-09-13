The ‘ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1412

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market is valued at approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most appealing technology in recent years. Artificial intelligence, is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. This form of technology can be implemented in distinct hardware as well as software. Usually, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware reduces the need for developing ideal hardware to stimulate the demand for artificial intelligence applications. The AI hardware has three major parts, including computer, storage, and networking. Since the last few years, the computer has made the most substantial progress. The other two areas (i.e. storage and networking) are not as advanced yet to see the breakthrough concerning AI applications. Furthermore, the rise in demand for big data and analytics, technological development in AI hardware, along with the high adoption of AI hardware in banking and IT & Telecom are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the New Vantage Partners, the number of firms investing more than USD 500 million annually in big data has grown from 12.7% in 2018 to 21.1% in 2019. Also, , according to the Worldwide Semiannual Big Data and Analytics Spending Guide released by International Data Corporation (IDC), businesses are spending USD 187 billion on big data and analytics in 2019. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis has led to rise in utility & adoption for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware, as they help in screening, tracking, and predicting the current and future patients with novel coronavirus infections. Therefore, this factor can create lucrative opportunities for the global AI hardware market in the forthcoming years. However, the limited availability of expertise and R&D activities are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of artificial intelligence technology, and the large presence of a new technology-based solution vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising investment for deploying AI technology in different end-use industries, coupled with a growing demand for big data and analytics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Expert Systems

By Computation Type:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Retail

Others

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1412

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1412

Key Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by Computation Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Dynamics

3.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Machine Learning

5.4.2. Computer Vision

5.4.3. Natural Language Processing

5.4.4. Expert Systems

Chapter 6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by Computation Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market by Computation Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Estimates & Forecasts by Computation Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Central Processing Unit (CPU)

6.4.2. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

6.4.3. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.4.2. IT and Telecom

7.4.3. Healthcare

7.4.4. Automotive

7.4.5. Aerospace and defense

7.4.6. Retail

7.4.7. Others

Chapter 8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.2.1. U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Computation Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3. Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3.2. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3.3. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3.4. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3.5. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4.2. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4.3. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4.4. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4.5. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.5. Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.5.2. Mexico Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

8.6. Rest of The World Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.2.3. International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

9.2.4. Intel Corp.

9.2.5. MediaTek Inc.

9.2.6. Nvidia Corporation

9.2.7. Qualcomm Inc.

9.2.8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.2.9. Xilinx Inc.

9.2.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1412

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/