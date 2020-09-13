The ‘ Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 57.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial intelligence is related with human intelligence with similar characteristics such as understanding, reasoning, , learning, problem solving and language . Integration of AI in manufacturing industry offers safer operational environment, which further aids in improving the quality and quantity of the production. Artificial intelligence is largely adopted by the manufacturers in the industries such as energy and power, automobile, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The major drivers for the market are the increasing number of large and complex datasets (often known as big data), evolving Industrial IoT and automation and improving computing power. According to American Society for Quality’s report of April 2019, 63% of manufacturers consider IoT products will increase profitability over the next five years and will invest USD 267 billion in IoT by 2020. Moreover, as per Statista, the North American IoT market has grown from USD 140 billion in 2012 to USD 330 billion in 2018. Also, as per the same source, the number of IoT units in Canada in 2013 amounted to 28 million which increased to 114 million units in 2018. Moreover, mounting demand for hardware platforms, and swelling need for high-computing processors to run a extensive range of AI software are also expected to propel the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. All such factors are expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. However, data security concerns and lack of skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Early adoption of technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising investment in industrial automation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

General Vision Inc.

Progress Software Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

By Application:

Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection,

Material Movement

Production Planning

Quality Control

Cybersecurity

Industrial Robots

Others

By End-user Industry:

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

