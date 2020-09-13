The ‘ Automotive Gesture Recognition market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Automotive Gesture Recognition derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Automotive Gesture Recognition market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Automotive Gesture Recognition market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1386

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market is valued at approximately USD 1845 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In recent years, the gesture recognition has emerged as a major innovation field in the automotive industry that will be increasingly used in the next-generation car for enhancing user’s driving experience. Gesture recognition usually determines whether the driver has presented a recognizable finger or hand gestures within an allocated space without contacting a touchscreen. The adoption of gesture control and recognition in automotive vehicles, making it easier to use built-in systems and mitigates the possibility of affecting a distraction-related accident by facilitating drivers to better concentrate on the road while driving. Therefore, many automobile manufacturers, governments, and consumers have become increasingly aware of the reimbursements of this technology, thereby, component suppliers have started deploying dedicated electronic hardware to aid with gesture recognition. Furthermore, the rise in production & sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, along with the rise in trend of vehicle electrification and autonomous driving are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, representing an increase of 65.7 million units in 2013. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe, due to which the overall automotive industry is adversely impacting. While the capital investments are high in the sector before the COVID-19 crisis, and presently, they are expected to be postponed or put on for at least a year. Therefore, this factor is negatively influencing the demand for automotive gesture recognition in the recent year. However, the high implementation cost and technical challenges are is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the production of vehicles with advanced features, and the presence of a significant number of advanced vehicle manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing disposable income of the individuals and escalating demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Gesture Recognition market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

Softkinetic Inc.

Omek Interactive Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Touch Based Systems

Touchless Systems

By Authentication Type:

Hand/Finger Print/Leg Recognition

Facial Recognition

Vision/IRIS Recognition

Others

By Application:

Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation

Lighting Systems

Others

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1386

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1386

Key Points Covered in Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Authentication Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Touch Based Systems

5.4.2. Touchless Systems

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Authentication Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market by Authentication Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Authentication Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hand/Finger Print/Leg Recognition

6.4.2. Facial Recognition

6.4.3. Vision/IRIS Recognition

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market by Application – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation

7.4.2. Lighting Systems

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Authentication Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3.2. Germany Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3.3. France Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3.4. Spain Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3.5. Italy Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4.4. Australia Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4.5. South Korea Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Gesture Recognition Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Continental AG

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Synaptics Incorporated

9.2.3. Visteon Corporation

9.2.4. Harman International Industries, Inc.

9.2.5. Qualcomm Inc.

9.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

9.2.7. Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

9.2.8. Softkinetic Inc.

9.2.9. Omek Interactive Ltd.

9.2.10. Cognitec Systems GmbH

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1386

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/