Barrier Material Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

"Barrier Material Market" offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Barrier Material market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Barrier Material Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– Barrier materials are used for protecting food products, such as meat and meat by-products, fish and seafood, dairy products, fruit, and vegetables, among others, from outside environment, such as water vapor, gas, odor, microorganism, light, and dust, which cause contamination, damage, and deterioration in quality and taste.

– Barrier materials play an important role in extending the shelf life of food products, thereby preventing spoiling of food products, reducing wastage, and ensuring the delivery of goods to the consumer in the best condition appropriate for their use.

– Change in tastes and preferences of consumers, due to the availability of a wide range of food products, and rising health awareness among consumers has increased the demand for perishable food items.

– In addition, on-the-go lifestyles, longer working hours, longer commuting times, and less inclination toward preparing food have increased the demand for ready-to-eat foods among the consumers. This has increased the demand for packaged food products globally, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– China is the world’s largest market for barrier material. Growing demand for barrier materials from cosmetic, food & beverage, and automotive industries is expected to drive the demand in the country.

– In addition, change in lifestyle and increasing expenditure on health and nutritional foods have contributed to the growth of packaged food products. This, in turn, has increased the demand for barrier films in the food & beverage industry in China.

– The Indian barrier material market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, because of the growing food & beverage and automotive industries in the country.

– Rising disposable income, growing urbanization, increase in population, and rising popularity and demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food have increased the demand for packaged food in the country.

– The demand for barrier material is also driven by the growing automotive industry in the country. India’s automotive industry is one of the largest in the world. The sector is expected to grow at a moderate rate, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for barrier material in the automotive end-user industry in the country.

– Furthermore, countries such as Japan and South Korea have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for barrier material market over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Barrier Material market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Barrier Material Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Increasing the Shelf Life of Packaged Foods

4.1.2 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Packaging Costs

4.2.2 Stringent Regulations on Economical Materials, such as Aluminum

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Aluminum

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

5.1.3 Polyethylene Naphthalate

5.1.4 Polyvinylidene Chloride

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical

5.2.2 Food & Beverage

5.2.3 Agriculture

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 Coexpan

6.4.5 Dow DuPont

6.4.6 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Kureha Corporation

6.4.8 Mondi

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Teijin Limited

6.4.11 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Toppan Printing Company Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness about Food Safety

7.2 Development in Bio-based Barrier Materials

