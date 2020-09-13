“Benzene Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Benzene market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Benzene Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Benzene Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Ethylbenzene

– Ethyl benzene is a highly-inflammable colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.

– Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, and unsaturated polyester resins.

– Styrene Polymers are used in various products such as televisions, IT equipment, disposable medical products, like test kits, consumer electronics, like portable speakers, cassette tape housing, etc.

– The demand for styrene is continuously growing in the Asia-Pacific, owing to increased demand for rubber tires in the regions.

– Apart from styrene, ethylbenzene is also used as a solvent in fuels and as an intermediate for other chemical applications. These applications are likely to support the demand for and growth of ethylbenzene.

– The increasing number of applications of styrene, such as in general-purpose polystyrene, EPS, and ABS, have also contributed to the positive trend that is expected to continue.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for benzene in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific presently leads the consumption of benzene with around 50% share of global consumption.

– This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period, with increasing markets for end-users like electronics and home appliances, packaging, and construction in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

– The growth of these end-user industries, especially in emerging markets, like China, India is propelling the growth of styrene, which in turn is responsible for growth in usage of Benzene, as it is one of the key raw materials for styrene production.

– Thus, the rising demand from various end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.

