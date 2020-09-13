Bicycle Helmet Market Go Advanced and Next Generation 2020 to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bicycle Helmet industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Bicycle Helmet and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Bicycle Helmet market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Bicycle Helmet market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Bicycle Helmet market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Bicycle Helmet markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market.

Competitive Landscape and Bicycle Helmet Market Share Analysis

Bicycle Helmet competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Bicycle Helmet sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Bicycle Helmet sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Bicycle Helmet market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Bicycle Helmet market are listed below:

Vista Outdoor

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Dorel

Merida

Giant

Scott Sports

Mavic

KASK

Uvex

Urge

Strategic Sports

OGK KABUTO

Fox Racing

Lazer

POC

MET

LAS helmets

Louis Garneau

ABUS

GUB

Limar

Shenghong Sports

SenHai Sports Goods

HardnutZ

Moon Helmet

Orbea

One Industries

Rudy Project

Market segment by Type, covers:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Recreational Helmets

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Bicycle Helmet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bicycle Helmet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bicycle Helmet in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Bicycle Helmet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bicycle Helmet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Bicycle Helmet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bicycle Helmet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle Helmet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 MTB Helmets

1.2.3 Road Helmets

1.2.4 Recreational Helmets

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Games

1.4 Overview of Global Bicycle Helmet Market

1.4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Bicycle Helmet Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Bicycle Helmet Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

