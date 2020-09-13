Biodegradable Plastics Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Natureworks,BASF SE,Total Corbion PLA,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The ‘ Biodegradable Plastics market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Biodegradable Plastics derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Biodegradable Plastics market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biodegradable plastic is made using raw materials or petrochemicals and can be decomposed by living organisms such as bacteria. Biodegradable plastic takes less time to break down as it is made up of eco-friendly material and requires less energy for production. The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic as manufacturing facilities and supply chain of many organizations is at halt. The increasing use in food packaging & compostable bags applications, shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly plastic products and focus of governments on green procurement policies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance on market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 26th March 2019, NatureWorks launched Ingeo 3D450, a new Polylactic acid (PLA) Formulation for 3D Printing Break-Away Support on Dual Extrusion Printers. However, higher cost of biodegradable plastics than that of conventional plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biodegradable Plastics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biodegradable Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the High awareness among people toward plastic waste. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natureworks

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Biome Bioplastics

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.P.A.

Toray Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others

by Application:

Packaging & Bags

Consumer Goods

Agriculture & Horticulture

Textile

Others

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key Points Covered in Biodegradable Plastics Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. biodegradable Plastics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. biodegradable Plastics Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global biodegradable Plastics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global biodegradable Plastics Market Dynamics

3.1. biodegradable Plastics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global biodegradable Plastics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global biodegradable Plastics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. biodegradable Plastics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PLA

5.4.2. Starch Blends

5.4.3. Biodegradable Polyesters

5.4.4. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global biodegradable Plastics Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global biodegradable Plastics Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global biodegradable Plastics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. biodegradable Plastics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Packaging & Bags

6.4.2. Consumer Goods

6.4.3. Agriculture & Horticulture

6.4.4. Textile

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global biodegradable Plastics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. biodegradable Plastics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America biodegradable Plastics Market

7.2.1. U.S. biodegradable Plastics Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3. Europe biodegradable Plastics Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.2. Germany biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.3. France biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.4. Spain biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.5. Italy biodegradable Plastics Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific biodegradable Plastics Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4.2. India biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4.3. Japan biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4.4. Australia biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4.5. South Korea biodegradable Plastics Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific biodegradable Plastics Market

7.5. Latin America biodegradable Plastics Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil biodegradable Plastics Market

7.5.2. Mexico biodegradable Plastics Market

7.6. Rest of The World biodegradable Plastics Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Natureworks

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. BASF SE

8.2.3. Total Corbion PLA

8.2.4. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

8.2.5. Biome Bioplastics

8.2.6. Plantic Technologies

8.2.7. Bio-On

8.2.8. Danimer Scientific

8.2.9. Novamont S.P.A.

8.2.10. Toray Industries

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

