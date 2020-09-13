Biopesticides Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Biopesticides Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Biopesticides market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Biopesticides Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Biopesticides Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Easy Registration Procedure

Given that biopesticides tend to pose fewer risks than chemical pesticides, the EPA generally requires fewer data to register a biopesticide than to register a chemical pesticide. As a result, new biopesticides are often registered in less than a year, compared to an average of more than three years for chemical pesticides. To promote the use of biopesticides, developing countries have simplified the requirement for the registration of biopesticides. These countries are also providing grants for R&D and production unit setups. All these activities are creating an opportunity for the development of the biopesticide market, globally.

North America Dominates the Market

North America represents around 41.6% of the market for biopesticides. Demand in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the increased interest in green agricultural practices and the loss of many conventional products to reregistration and/or performance issues. Product development has also driven up the demand for biopesticides. Currently, more and better biological active ingredients and products are available that can compete with, as well as complement conventional chemical pesticides.

Detailed TOC of Biopesticides Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Bioherbicide

5.1.2 Bioinsecticide

5.1.3 Biofungicide

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Formulation

5.2.1 Liquid Formulation

5.2.2 Dry Formulation

5.3 Ingredient

5.3.1 Microbial Pesticide

5.3.2 Plant Pesticide

5.3.3 Biochemical Pesticide

5.4 Mode of Application

5.4.1 Foliar Spray

5.4.2 Seed Treatment

5.4.3 Soil Treatment

5.4.4 Post-harvest

5.5 Application

5.5.1 Crop-based

5.5.2 Non-crop-based

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Spain

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Germany

5.6.2.5 Russia

5.6.2.6 Italy

5.6.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia – Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.2 Bioworks Inc.

6.3.3 Valent Biosciences Corporation

6.3.4 Koppert Biological Systems

6.3.5 Andermatt Biocontrol

6.3.6 Stockton

6.3.7 W. Neudorff GmbH KG

6.3.8 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd

6.3.9 American Vanguard Corporation

6.3.10 Arysta LifeScience

6.3.11 BASF SE

6.3.12 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.13 DuPont

6.3.14 IsAgro

6.3.15 Monsanto

6.3.16 FMC Corporation

6.3.17 Syngenta

6.3.18 Seipasa

6.3.19 Novozymes Biologicals

6.3.20 De Sangosse Ltd

6.3.21 Lallemand

6.3.22 International Pannacea Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

