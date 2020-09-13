Blood Testing Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Blood Testing Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Blood Testing market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Blood Testing Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Blood Testing Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Automated Blood Testing is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Blood Testing Market, over the Forecast Period

Advanced technologies have reduced the number of blood vials necessary to perform blood testing. Now, hundreds of different tests can be performed from a single drop. Such a dramatic change has been cost-effective in providing better information for the physician, enabling disease detection at an early stage to initiate immediate treatment. For instance, Tasso Inc. has launched HemoLink, a painless blood collection product for blood sampling, which can be employed in a broad range of diagnostic applications. There are recent technology advances in needle-safety, for e.g., needles that are manually activated after insertion into the vein. Most recent among this allow passive activation of the safety feature, as the blood collection is initiated. Theranos company has launched a blood testing platform where the device uses a finger stick to draw a microlitre sample of blood into a disposable cartridge, which is loaded into the device’s “reader” for analysis; results are sent wirelessly from the reader to a secure database, from where they go online for a patient or patient’s physician to access. All these factors may augment the growth of automated blood testing in the market.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Blood Testing Market

North America acquired its largest market share with technological advancements such as the introduction of miniaturized diagnostic devices, rendering rapid and accurate test results that have higher market penetration in the region, coupled with favourable medical insurance policies enhancing the market adoption. Favourable government initiatives and CLIA waiver on POC testing devices were also notable factors that estimated the growth.

Detailed TOC of Blood Testing Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Target Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and the Introduction of Advance Technology-enabled Products

4.2.3 Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives & External Funding for R&D Exercises

4.2.4 Introduction of CLIA Waived Tests

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Procedure Costs

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Process

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Complete Blood Count

5.1.2 Blood Chemistry Tests/Basic Metabolic Panel

5.1.2.1 Blood Glucose

5.1.2.2 Kidney function tests

5.1.2.3 Cardiac Function tests

5.1.2.4 Liver Function test

5.1.2.5 Lipid profile

5.1.2.6 Others

5.1.3 Microbiology Tests

5.1.3.1 Blood Culture tests

5.1.3.2 Staining

5.1.3.3 Biochemical tests

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Methods

5.2.1 Manual Blood Testing

5.2.2 Automated Blood Testing

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Laboratory Diagnostics

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 BioRad Laboratories

6.1.3 Baxter International

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.5 Novartis International AG

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.8 Biomerica Inc

6.1.9 BioMerieux SA

6.1.10 Cepheid Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

