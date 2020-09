Brady made no secret of the fact that if Brees was retiring and heading to the TV booth

BoOM! NewsWhen Tom Brady made his long-awaited free agency decision on March 17, the widely held belief was that he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Streams Reddit Free.

In reality, it was a bit more complicated. Multiple sources reflected on the situation this week, shedding additional light on what went into Brady’s choice. In fact, there were a few more teams interested than previously reported.

Both teams held multiple conversations about Brady and both at one point were in the running. As it turns out, Brady’s market was more robust than previously thought.

For the Saints, the inquiries — back-channel or otherwise — ended when Drew Brees announced on Instagram that he would return for 2020.