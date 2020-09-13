“Breathalyzers Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Breathalyzers market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Breathalyzers Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Breathalyzers Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Fuel Cell Technology segment holds significant market share

Global breathalyzers market is segmented on the basis of technology, sample type, application, end user and geography. The technology segment is further segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, infrared spectroscopy, and others.

Fuel cell technology is anticipated to hold the major market share during the forecast period owing to its wide range of advantages, compact size of the device, less requirement of the power. Fuel cell technology devices are also available in handheld devices. Growing demand for the convenient and easy to use equipment is propelling the growth of the fuel cell technology segment.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Global Breathalyzers Market

The Asia Pacific is anticipated as the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the economic instability, unorganized government regulations, increase in availability of illicit drugs and alcohol, rise in drug trafficking, lack of awareness, fewer literacy rates compared to developed countries, presence of more untapped regions, increase in adoption of western lifestyle, etc.

However, local governments are implementing various reforms to control alcohol consumption in APAC countries. According to the article “Impact of alcohol consumption on Asia” published by the Institute of Alcohol Studies, it was reported that most countries in Asia do not have a national policy to reduce alcohol consumption. However, in countries with a predominantly Muslim population such as Bangladesh, the production, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by law. India’s constitution declares, “the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks.” Even then, since independence in 1947 successive governments have followed different policies on alcohol and currently the central government is encouraging deregulation of alcohol production and liberal imports of alcoholic beverages. The Thai government recently decided to legalize homemade spirit.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Breathalyzers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Breathalyzers Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Large Population Addicted to smoking

4.2.2 Awareness on hazards of Smoking

4.2.3 Banning Advertisements of Tobacco products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse effects of Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Fuel Cell Technology

5.1.2 Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

5.1.3 Infrared Spectroscopy

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Sample Type

5.2.1 Oral Fluid Sample

5.2.2 Breath Sample

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Drug Abuse Detection

5.3.2 Alcohol Detection

5.3.3 Medical Applications

5.4 End User

5.4.1 Government and private work places

5.4.2 International and National transport systems

5.4.3 Home care settings

5.4.4 Diagnostic centres

5.4.5 Rehabilitation centres

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dragerwerk AG

6.1.2 BACtrack, Inc.

6.1.3 Quest Diagnostics

6.1.4 Intoximeters

6.1.5 Alcolizer

6.1.6 Lifeloc Technologies

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.8 TruTouch

6.1.9 uVera Diagnostics

6.1.10 Alere Inc.

6.1.11 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

