Bronze Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Bronze Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Bronze market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Bronze Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Bronze Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for Aluminum Bronze alloy

– The aluminium bronzes are a range of copper-based alloys in which aluminium, up to 14%, is the primary alloying element. The Aluminum Bronze alloy has higher strength and low oxidation rates at high temperatures, that makes it ideal for heavy industrial applications.

– Few properties of Aluminum bronze alloy are high tensile strength, non-sparking, and water resistant. They have a strength higher than that of carbon steels and possess corrosion resistance better than most stainless steels.

– Due to its high corrosion resistance and combination strength, they are widely used in the manufacturing of engineering materials. Additionally, they are also used for the manufacturing of highly stressed components that are used in marine applications. They are available in both cast & wrought forms and are readily weldable into fabricated parts such as pipes and pressure vessels.

– Different varieties of Aluminum Bronze are used for industrial purposes that include 4.5% to 11.5% Aluminum by weight while the rest include Copper with other agents in small quantity like Iron, Nickel, Manganese, Silicon and Zinc.

– With the increasing demand from various end-user industries, the consumption of aluminium bronze alloys is projected to surge through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-pacific represents the fastest growing market for the global Bronze market in 2018. This enormous demand for Bronze is a consequence of the growing demand for Aluminum-Bronze alloy and an increase in demand for aerospace and marine industries. In Asia-pacific, Japan provides the primary market for engineering materials.

– Aluminium bronzes are in the highest demand from the following industries and areas: general sea water-related service, water supply, oil and petrochemical industries e.g. tools for use in non-sparking environments, specialized anti-corrosive applications, and certain structural retrofit building applications.

– Asia-Pacific is dominant in the above mentioned industrial areas which provides the demand for the bronze market in the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bronze Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Marine and Aerospace Industries across the Globe

4.1.2 Increase in Demand form Transportation Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuations in the prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative

5.1.1 Aluminum bronze alloy

5.1.2 Manganese alloy

5.1.3 Silicon bronze alloy

5.1.4 Phosphorus bronze alloy

5.1.5 Nickel bronze alloy

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Architectural parts

5.2.2 Musical instruments

5.2.3 Industrial parts

5.2.4 Transportation parts

5.2.5 Currency

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CONCAST METAL PRODUCTS CO.

6.4.2 Advance Bronze Incorporated

6.4.3 Aviva metals

6.4.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

6.4.5 Farmers copper ltd

6.4.6 KME Germany

6.4.7 LDM

6.4.8 Lebronze Alloys

6.4.9 National Bronze Michigan

6.4.10 Ningbo Boway Alloy Material

6.4.11 Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group

6.4.12 PMX Industries

6.4.13 Powerway Alloy

6.4.14 Wieland Metals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Demand for more Strenuous Alloys

