Buccaneers vs Saints Live Stream Reddit NFL Football

The Bucs open their 2020 season on the road at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 13 at 4:25 p.m. (ET). The Buccaneers vs Saints live stream is going to have more eyes on it than any recent Tampa Bay game. That’s because this NFL lives stream.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans was second-best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. Tampa Bay displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the league in passing yards per game, closing the season with 320.4 on average.
Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks will face off in a monumental divisional contest, with the stakes already high. Leading both franchises, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, signed by the Buccaneers in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, are ranked first and second respectively all-time in completions, passing yardage and touchdown passes.
The Saints and Buccaneers have met each other 56 times, with the Saints recording 35 wins and the Buccaneers winning 21. The Saints recorded their first season sweep since 2014 in 2019.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana
FuboTV:
Unarguably the best TV streaming service for NFL, it includes every NFL channel in its Family Plan namely ESPN, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, Fox for just $60 per month. An extra $11 per month will fetch the viewers the additional service of the NFL Redzone as well as a part of the Sports Plus plan. A new subscriber of FuboTV gets to try out the various packages on offer for a 7-day free trial period.
Sling TV:
The Orange and the Blue packages of the Sling TV is the most affordable means of watching the NFL, at just $ 45 per month. It includes Fox, ESPN, NBC but does not give access to CBS, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone. But the Sling TV packages are discounted for the first month of subscription.
YouTube TV:
YouTube TV allows the most prolific services to sports fans worldwide. You can get live coverage of the NFL games that are available only through NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox at just $ 65 monthly. YouTube TV services are available across several US cities.
Hulu TV:
Hulu TV offers access to NBC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS at just $ 55 per month. NFL Network and NFL Redzone are not covered under the services of Hulu TV.