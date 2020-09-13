Business Analytics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Business Analytics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Business Analytics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Business Analytics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Business Analytics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market

– With more fiscal and regulatory pressure than ever before, healthcare providers are rethinking how they can operate and create new systems to make care more cost-effective. In this regard, business analytics can go a long way in helping clinics, hospitals, and medical practices discover new ways to streamline operations.

– The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) led a study that shows a 6% increase in the number of organizations using clinical and business intelligence (C&BI) since 2013.

– Moreover, with the implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have become mandatory, and the adoption has risen to more than 90% of healthcare providers.

– Business analytics can be utilized to improve almost any aspect of healthcare operations. For instance, by analyzing patterns in emergency-room care, hospitals can refine their staffing strategies, determining how many nurses may be required during different shifts.

– For Philips Group, health monitoring and analytics accounted for the majority of the sales of healthcare informatics. Furthermore, 52% of the providers are using their EMR/HIS (Hospital Information Services) vendor for C&BI. With this increase in healthcare informatics and EMRs, business analytics in the industry is expected to have significant growth potential.

North America to Lead the Market

– Along with mobile, social, and cloud, analytics and associated data technologies have risen to become one of the core disruptors of the digital era. Over the past few years, major organizations in the region have transitioned from traditional data management approach toward a business-driven data approach.

– The emergence of agile processing models enabled the same instance of data to support batch analytics, interactive analytics, global messaging, database, and file-based models in different types of organizations in the United States.

– Recently, the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach was able to determine that it was overpaying for pacemakers for cardiovascular care and was able to negotiate a better price with the supplier by leveraging business analytics.

– Using global positioning data and other related metrics, emergency medical services (EMS) providers have been able to improve response time. Jersey City Medical EMS was able to cut its average response time to less than six minutes by using business analytics.

Detailed TOC of Business Analytics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Changes in Business Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Volumes of Data

4.3.3 Increased Emphasis on Gaining Insights Into Consumer Behavior

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Investment Costs and Reluctance in Adoption Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software

5.1.1 Query Reporting and Analysis Tools

5.1.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics

5.1.3 Location Intelligence

5.1.4 Content Analytics

5.1.5 Data Warehousing Platform

5.1.6 Enterprise Performance Management

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Energy and Power

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Telecom and IT

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Tibco Software, Inc.

6.1.6 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.1.7 Infor, Inc.

6.1.8 Microstrategy Incorporated

6.1.9 QLIK Technologies, Inc.

6.1.10 Tableau Software, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

