“Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Business Jet Ground Handling Services market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Business Jets Fueling the Market Growth

The business jet ground handling services market is primarily dependent on the growth in the frequency of business travel and the demand for business jets. Charter operators and fractional market are replacing their aging fleet with new and advanced jets and are introducing new routes, which may further fuel the growth of the business jet market. It is estimated that over the next decade, the demand for new business jets is expected to be over 3,500. In comparison to commercial air travel, business jet travel is a much smaller segment. Nevertheless, it has a significantly positive economic impact as it generates jobs and indirectly stimulates commerce. Thus, the growth in the business jet market, which is being seen all over the world currently, is helping the market for business jet ground handling services.

Asia-Pacific to Become the Largest Market by 2024

As of 2018, North America holds a major share in the market studied, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to overtake North America to become the largest business jet ground handling market by 2024. The market is growing fast in the region. China, Australia, and India have the three largest charter fleets in the region. Meanwhile, China and India are notable for their economic growth and large populations. Australia is notable for having one of the most mature and well-developed business aviation environments in the region. Thus, the market in the region is projected to become the largest, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Business Jet Ground Handling Services Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Challenges

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 IGS Ground Services

6.2.2 BBA Aviation PLC

6.2.3 Jet Aviation

6.2.4 TAG Aviation

6.2.5 Aviation Services Management (ASM)

6.2.6 Atlantic Aviation

6.2.7 World Fuel Services Corporation

6.2.8 Dnata

6.2.9 Dassault Falcon Service

6.2.10 Royal Jet

6.2.11 Universal Aviation

6.2.12 ExecuJet Aviation*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

