Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cabbages and Other Brassicas market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market.

Market Overview:

The global market for cabbages and other brassicas was valued at 75.2 million metric ton, in terms of production, in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of 87.4 million metric ton by 2024, with a CAGR of 2.06% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies

Cabbage has been classified as intermediately susceptible to water stress, with the most critical irrigation period occurred during the last 3 to 4 weeks before harvest. Efficient water management is a prerequisite to successive cabbage production. Water requirements vary from 380 mm to 500 mm depending on climate and length of the growing season. Furrow, sprinkler, and trickle irrigation are the most adopted irrigation techniques used worldwide, which are driving the overall cabbages and other brassicas market.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Cabbages and Other Brassicas Production

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest production of cabbages and other brassicas, with China being the leading country, in terms of production and export. China is the largest exporter of cabbages and other brassicas in the world and has accounted for 17.6% of the global exports in 2018. According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, 2018, the import volume of Chinese cabbage from China to Japan increased 7.8 times compared to the previous year. The volume of cabbages exported from China to Japan has increased 5.8 times during early 2018. The major countries that import cabbages and other brassicas from China, in terms of value, as of 2018, are- Hong Kong (USD 176,369 thousand), Malaysia (USD 116,184 thousand), Vietnam (USD 90,176 thousand), and Thailand (USD 54,153 thousand), among others.

