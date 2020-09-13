“Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Convenience Factor for Ready-To-Eat Products

The definition of convenience is evolving with dynamic demands from consumers. Cake mixes were one of the bakery products that gave birth to the concept of “convenience”. As evident from the graph, the ingredient level modification is driving the growth of the health category of bakery products in the developed market. The convenience that Cake products offer is increasingly turning multi-faceted, which is expected to continue to evolve in the foreseeable future. The bakery products are also witnessing additional attributes, such as being healthy, ethical, and comforting. In the United States and Western Europe, the bakery product market is a mature and fragmented one. Product innovation is, therefore, a key differentiator. Manufacturers are adapting their products to meet health-orientated consumer trends and developing higher-margin convenience formats.

Asia Pacific Accounts for Maximum Revenue Share

The consumption of cake in the developed regions is based on certain factors, like competition among brands, convenience, and health attribute. There is a growing demand in the decorated cake segment. This consumer shift is due to the rise in disposable income and preference for innovative products. In Europe, especially in United Kingdom cakes, pastries, and sweet goods dominated the market with the rise in number new-product launches in the past few years. Asia-Pacific is becoming a key market, as rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for western-style diets are supporting the growth in sales of baked goods and cakes in particular. China is set to become the second largest baked goods market globally by 2022, with cakes being one of the most popular segment. These markets are attractive to major corporates, which see the potential for significant sales growth.

Detailed TOC of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes

5.1.2 Pastries and Sweet Pies

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Baking Company

6.4.2 Britannia

6.4.3 Euro Cakes

6.4.4 General Mills

6.4.5 Flower Foods

6.4.6 George Weston

6.4.7 Grupo Bimbo

6.4.8 McKee Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

