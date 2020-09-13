Calcined Pet Coke Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global production of petroleum coke has been increasing in the last few years, this is due to the rising supply of heavy crude oils in the global market. The market for the petroleum coke is classified between the green coke and the calcined coke. Green petcoke is used as a fuel whereas calcined petcoke used as a feedstock for wide range of the products such as aluminum, paints, coatings and colorings, etc. As Petcoke is primarily composed of carbon. Petcoke chemical composition depends on the petroleum feedstock which used in refining industries in the global market. While on the basis of the pollutants, the quality of the petcoke is depends upon the operational conditions of the manufacturing unit. Moreover, the processing cost of the petcoke is inversely proportional to its sulfur content in the petcoke.

The global calcined pet coke market is experiencing the lucrative growth from the last couple of years and also expected to expand at a double digit CAGR in the coming forecast period owing to its significant applications in several end use industries in the global market. Calcined pet coke is a precarious element and has strong application in the production of anodes in metal processing and other end use industries. Furthermore, it is obtained by the raw petroleum coke from the refining process in the market.

Owing to its spongy structure it plays a crucial role in the manufacturing of anodes. On the basis of the consumption, for every ton of anode manufacturing 0.4 tons of calcined pet coke is required. Commercially there is no other substitute, which is viable for the calcined pet coke in the production of aluminum anodes. This is only key factor can dominate the market in the coming forecast period by the tier 1 manufacturers globally as well as in the regional markets.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Calcined pet coke market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

On the basis of the application calcined pet coke market segmented as follows

By Application-

Fuel

Aluminum

Bricks & Glasses

Paints & Coatings

Titanium Dioxide

Steel

Fertilizer

Others

On the basis of the grades calcined pet coke market segmented as follows

Technical

Industrial

Increasing preference of Calcined Pet Coke over the coal

Calcined pet coke has higher content of the carbon as compared to the coal it almost contain more than 90% of carbon and on the basis of the calorific value, the calcined pet coke has value more than 7,000 kcal/kg which is almost double than the Indonesian coal. As it is the by-product of the refineries the value of the calcined pet coke is cheap as compared to the coal. Currently there is no other substitute available for the calcined pet coke so the demand of the market is experiencing a substantial growth in the coming future. High yield, cheap price have been the key benefits resulting in growing preference for calcined pet coke by the end users over coal. Calcined pet coke registered a record growth in the last couple of years.

Regional Market Outlook

On the basis of consumption, India is expected to be the second largest market in Asia Pacific region. The annual consumption of calcined pet coke in India is increasing along with the economic growth of the region and is expected to reach more than ten million tons by the end of the 2017 and is expected to expand at a double digit CAGR in between the 2018 and 2028. In North America, the USA is a key market owing to the significant growth rate. Western and Eastern Europe are also expected to provide rigorous growth opportunities in the Calcined pet coke market due to rising awareness about pet coke. Brazil is expected to gain traction in Latin America market owing to consumption of calcined pet coke in the aluminum industry. Middle East and African region is expected to be considerably less as compared to the other regions.

Global Calcined Pet Coke Market: Key Players

The key players ruling the global calcined pet coke market are

India Carbon Limited

AMINCO RESOURCES

Oxbow Corporation

Atha Group

IOCL

BPCL

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Essar

Reliance Industries

Graphite India Limited

Maniyar Group of Industries

Laxmi Minerals

Metso Corporation

CALMIN India

