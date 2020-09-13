Calcium Carbide Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Calcium Carbide Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Calcium Carbide market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Calcium Carbide Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Calcium Carbide Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Raw material for various chemicals derivatives

– The property of calcium carbide is related to its purity. Its industrial product is mostly the mixture of calcium carbide and calcium oxide, and also contains trace amounts of sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen and other impurities. With the increasing content of impurities, its colour exhibits grey, brown to black. The melting point and electrical conductivity both decrease with the decrease of purity.

– At room temperature, calcium carbide does not react with air, but it can have an oxidation reaction at above 350 °C and react with nitrogen at 600~700°C to generate calcium cyanamide.

– Calcium carbide, when coming across with water or steam, produces acetylene and release a large amount of heat. The production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide is the primary use of calcium carbide.

– Acetylene is used to produce many essential chemicals and is also used as a metalworking gas for cutting, welding, galvanising, etc. whereas calcium cyanamide is used as industrial chemical and agricultural fertiliser.

– Thus calcium carbide is a starting material for the production of many other chemicals and a vital source for many end-user industries. Due to the above mentioned factors, the market for calcium carbide is likely to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global calcium carbide market in 2018. There is demand for calcium carbide in the market as a consequence of the growing demand for acetylene and an increase in demand for chemical production and metalworking industries.

– In the Asia-pacific, China is the dominant country in the consumption of calcium carbide and accounts for around 90% of the total supply and consumption.

– With the growing industries in China, the demand for the calcium carbide market is estimated to increase during the forecast period in the region.

Detailed TOC of Calcium Carbide Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in demand for chemical production

4.1.2 Increase in demand for metal working industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Storage challenges

4.2.2 Research and Development for Renewable sources

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acetylene Gas

5.1.2 Calcium Cyanamide

5.1.3 Reducing & Dehydrating Agent

5.1.4 Steel Making

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Chemicals

5.2.2 Steel

5.2.3 Plastics

5.2.4 Food & Beverages

5.2.5 Cosmetics

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AlzChem Group AG

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC

6.4.4 DCM Shriram Ltd

6.4.5 DENKA

6.4.6 Erdos Xinhua Silicon Metal Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Hudson Chemical Corp

6.4.8 Iran Carbide Co.

6.4.9 Lonza Group

6.4.10 MCB INDUSTRIES SDN. BHD.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

6.4.13 NGO CHEMICAL GROUP LTD

6.4.14 Praxair technology

6.4.15 Shandong Dadao Chemicals

6.4.16 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Opportunities

