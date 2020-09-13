Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Cancer Diagnostics Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cancer Diagnostics market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cancer Diagnostics Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Imaging Test is expected to dominate the Cancer Diagnostics Market

The most commonly used screening test for cancer is diagnostic imaging tests. The different kinds of imaging techniques for cancer detection are Imaging (Radiology) Tests for Cancer, CT Scans, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Scans, Ultrasound, Mammograms, X-rays and Other Radiographic Tests and are considered as the most reliable ones. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this segment include the increasing awareness about the early detection of cancer, the growing incidence of various types of cancer, and the increasing government initiatives and support. Mammograms are the most widely used tests to diagnose cancers. Mammography is the gold standard technique used to screen breast cancer, governments and other healthcare organizations around the world are taking initiatives to provide women, between the ages of 50 and 75, access to mammography screening. As per the Breastcancer.org, about one in eight US women (about 12.4%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. In 2018, an estimated 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in women only in the United States, along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the global Cancer Diagnostics market

Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period, due to the existence of a large patient pool, availability of skilled professionals at a reasonable cost, and a distinct regulatory framework supporting accelerated product approvals and growing economic developments in countries like China and India and improved healthcare infrastructure. According to “India Against Cancer” report, total deaths due to cancer in 2018 in India are 7, 84,821 out of which 4,13,519 are Men and 3,71,302 are Women. Market players in the APAC region are involved in partnerships and agreements to enhance the market growth in Cancer Diagnostics. For instance, In April 2019, Halifax signs an exclusive agreement with Genecast to make Immunoscore® available in China. In June 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Agendia, Inc. have entered into an agreement to expand their relationship to include the development of an RNA-Seq kit version of Agendia’s currently marketed MammaPrint and BluePrint tests.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cancer Diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Cancer Diagnostics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Ease of Cancer Diagnosis

4.2.2 ncreasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.3 Emergence of New Technologies such as Biomarkers and Point of Care Testing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Use in the Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Expensive Diagnostic Procedures

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Diagnotic Type

5.1.1 Diagnostic Imaging Tests

5.1.2 Biopsy and Cytology Tests

5.1.3 Tumor Biomarkers

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Breast Cancer

5.2.2 Lung Cancer

5.2.3 Cervical Cancer

5.2.4 Kidney Cancer

5.2.5 Liver Cancer

5.2.6 Pancreatic Cancer

5.2.7 Ovarian Cancer

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Qiagen

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.4 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Hologic Inc.

6.1.8 Illumina Inc

6.1.9 Philips Healthcare

6.1.10 Agilent Technologies Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

