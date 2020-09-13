Cannabis Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Cannabis Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cannabis market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cannabis Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cannabis Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market

Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.

North America Dominates the Market

The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.

Detailed TOC of Cannabis Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Recreational

5.2 Crop Variety

5.2.1 Cannabis Indica

5.2.2 Cannabis Sativa

5.2.3 Other Crop Varieties

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 Czech Republic

5.3.2.3 Croatia

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Chile

5.3.4.3 Peru

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corp.

6.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

6.3.5 Aphria Inc.

6.3.6 MedReLeaf Corp.

6.3.7 Sprott Inc.

6.3.8 Insys Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.9 CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.10 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

