The defending NFC champions meeting one of the leading dark horse candidates of the 2020 NFL season is one of a few matchups highlighting the NFL’s return to action in Week 1. Unfortunately for most viewers, however, they wont have access to San Francisco vs. Arizona as nearly the entire country will be tuned to New Orleans and Tampa Bay
The 49ers 2020 season kicks off on Sunday, September 13 at 1:25 pm PT as the team takes on divisional foes the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s what you need to know heading into gameday. For more information about this week’s game.
After earning the top seed in the conference and steamrolling their way through the NFC playoffs last season, the 49ers enter 2020 with a roster that arguably is deeper and improved. Joe Staley, DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders are gone, but Trent Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Reed and others have arrived, and few teams can measure up to the talent San Francisco has.
The Cardinals, however, are an improved bunch, too. They addressed the defensive side of the ball in the draft and free agency, and bolstered what was already a dynamic offense with the addition of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, quarterback Kyler Murray is poised to make a leap in 2020.
NFL Week 1 Game Info
When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California
Live Stream: Watch Here
