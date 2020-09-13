Centrifugal Compressor Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Centrifugal Compressor Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Centrifugal Compressor market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Centrifugal Compressor Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Centrifugal Compressor Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Cost-Optimized Solutions

– Budgetary restrictions across several end-user industries have resulted in companies looking for standardized solutions, instead of customized units. The customers are increasingly looking for centrifugal compressor products that minimize the overall operating costs, while providing the high flow that is necessary for their applications, with minimal maintenance cost.

– In a bid to cater to such demands, major industry players are designing and offering new products. In July 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new oil-free H 1000-3150 centrifugal compressor, which allows a turndown of over 25% before blow-off, maximizing the energy savings and minimizing the operating costs.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The oil and gas and power industries remain the largest end users of these compressors in the region, accounting for more than 65% of the total market for centrifugal compressors. There are a number of floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to begin operations over the next four years. The increasing FPSO projects are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market studied.

– China is also committed to strengthen its oil and natural gas pipeline network in the next 10 years, in an attempt to further boost the clean fuel’s share in the country’s energy mix. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s natural gas pipelines is expected to reach 123,000 km by 2025. As centrifugal compressors are one of the most commonly used equipment powering the long distance natural gas pipeline, the growth in the pipeline network is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing widespread development of industrial infrastructure, which leads to surge in demand for power. As the requirement of continuous power supply is imperative for industrial operations, new power plants need to be developed. Therefore, the increase in development of power generation plants, particularly the gas-fired generation plants, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.

– The aforementioned factors, are therefore, expected to contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal compressors in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Centrifugal Compressor Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Drivers

4.5 Restraints

4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Oil and Gas

5.1.2 Power Sector

5.1.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

5.1.4 Other End Users

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by the Key Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Atlas Copco AB

6.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

6.3.3 Baker Hughes a GE Co.

6.3.4 Sundyne

6.3.5 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

6.3.6 Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

6.3.7 Howden Group

6.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation

6.3.9 Sullair, LLC

6.3.10 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor CO. LTD.

6.3.11 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

6.3.12 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

6.3.13 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation.

6.3.14 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE

6.3.16 Xi’an Shaanxi Drum Power Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Elliott Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

