Ceramic Tiles Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Global Consumption of Ceramic Tiles

– Global consumption of ceramic tiles is consistently increased against the backdrop of post-crisis recovery of the global economy and growth of construction in Asia-Pacific. Prior, the market fluctuated slightly, remaining stable on the whole. As a result, the consumption of ceramic tiles increased significantly over recent years.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the consumption of ceramic tile in 2017, accounting the major percentage of the global market. Asia-Pacific’s leadership is due to high construction volumes amid strong economic growth and a large population.

– Ceramic tiles are extensively used in new residential as well as in home improvement activities. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are used in commercial applications such as malls and shopping centers as well as work and office spaces.

Global Production of Ceramic Tiles

– Over the years, Asian countries saw a significant increase in the production of ceramic tiles. In 2008, Asia produced three times the volume of tiles manufactured in the European Union.

– In Asia, the ceramic tile production rose at an average annual rate of 6.8% from 2008 to 2017. The region accounts large percentage of global ceramic tiles market.

