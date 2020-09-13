NFL Fan, Due to the COVID 19 pandemic almost the entire world came to a halt. The NFL season was not exempt from being delayed for an indefinite time. Turning this indefinite time into a definite happening, the American football scene finally gets underway again, much to the joy of the fans.

With the season resumed, it is time for the teams to start gearing up for the upcoming mega showdown in the match between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

How To Watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions Live Stream Reddit?

In the UK, Sky Sport is the best option to watch The Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match live on its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Sky Go is an ott streaming service that can be interesting for cord-cutters. You may choose to go for an overall cable subscription package of Sky network channels for 39 GBP per month or you may get the daily, weekly, or monthly packages of Sky Sports Pass if watching NFL is your only ‘goal’. Obtaining the daily pass is very easy as you have to just pay 9.99 GBP for it. The weekly game pass comes at only 14.99 GBP while the monthly pass is available at 33.99 GBP.

Updating your already existing Virgin Media package into the Bigger + Sports TV Bundle will give you access to every Sky Sports and BT Sports channels including the ones that are dedicated to NFL for just a few pounds seems to be a really good deal, whereas you can subscribe to this entirely new package for just 65 GBP per month.

Lions vs Bears Live Streaming Reddit

Reddit is a social media site that provides live-action coverage of sports and entertainment events through its users who use their accounts to provide links and media related to these events. You just need to create an account on NFL Reddit streams and log in to it to search for a subreddit relevant to your wish. With some luck and a little bit of tenacity, you may find a live streaming link for watching the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match for absolutely FREE.

How To Watch Lions vs Bears Online

The Chicago Bears versus the Detroit Lions match is live for the NFL fans on Fox.

For the fans based in America, there are a lot of choices regarding live coverage. Cable networks such as ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Redzone, and NFL Network have been given the official rights to cover these matches live. Also, a selection of the matches will be broadcasted on Prime Video by Amazon and Twitch. Although you will need to subscribe to all the channels at once.

However, there are many lucrative options at hand for the cord-cutters. One may choose to opt for The NFL Game Pass which comes at only $ 99 for the entire season for this year.

FuboTV:

The fuboTV streaming service includes all the channels like ESPN, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, Fox, etc. which will be broadcasting The Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match live. The package comes at a price of only $ 60 per month. Also if you decide to pay 11 more dollars, you will get the NFL Redzone with this package too, as a part of the Sports Plus plan. FuboTV also comes with a 7 days FREE trial period which one can try to get an opportune moment to watch the matches on 13th September, for free.

Sling TV:

Sling TV offers two packages in two color schemes. Both of these Orange and Blue packages come at only $ 45 every month. It contains channels like Fox, ESPN, NBC. However, it does not include many channels like CBS, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone. The thing to consider is, the first month of subscription to a Sling TV package comes with a discount.

Hulu TV:

Hulu is another streaming service to choose from. The package comes at $ 55 for every month. Channels such as NBC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS are included in this plan. Although NFL Network and NFL Redzone do not come under it.

YouTube TV:

One of the world’s finest video streaming services and albeit the most popular, YouTube TV allows you access to all kinds of NFL action throughout the season by bringing you to live matches from Fox, NBC, ESPN, and CBS at just $65 per month.

Watching the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions in Canada:

In Canada, DAZN will be providing every kind of premium content regarding the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match. The ones with a subscription will also get access to live coverage of the season opener.

Watching the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions in Australia:

For the Aussie viewers of the NFL, the emerging streaming platform named Kayo Sports will be a good option for catching the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match live. The subscription package from Kayo Sports contains ESPN which will provide live coverage of all the matches and comes at only AU $ 35 every month. The first time viewers can also take advantage of the 14-day FREE trial offered by Kayo Sports to enjoy the NFL matches for free.

Using VPN:

For those of you who can’t access these services from your respective locations due to geo-blocking, you need to use a VPN software like Express VPN or NordVPN to disguise your IP and access services meant for foreign servers.

The effect of the pandemic:

The sudden upward movement of the COVID transmission graph has effectively canceled the pre-season football. But the NFL has decided to implement a strict dual system to protect the staff and players healthy and safe in order to restart the season. Due to this, some matches will have a limited amount of live attendance, but the others, like the one between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, will be conducted behind closed doors with no attendance from the public.

The venue:

The Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions match will take place at the historic stadium of Ford Field which is the home ground of the Lions.