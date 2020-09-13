“Cinnamon Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cinnamon market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cinnamon Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cinnamon Market.

Market Overview:

– The global market for cinnamons was valued at 0.23 million metric ton, in terms of volume of production, in 2018, and it is expected to reach a volume of 0.25 million metric ton by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 2.21% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Indonesia is the world's leading producer of cinnamon, accounting for 40% of the total global output

Key Market Trends:

Sri Lanka Emerges as the Largest Exporter of Cinnamon in the World

Sri Lanka is the largest exporter and fourth-largest producer of cinnamon in the world. The main cinnamon producing regions in Sri Lanka are Kandy, Matale, Belihull Oya, Haputale, Horton planes, and the Sinharaja forest range. The major countries that import cinnamon from Sri Lanka are Mexico, the United States, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, among others. The demand for Ceylon cinnamon is increasing in countries, like Mexico, the United States, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Guatemala.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Cinnamon Market

Asia-Pacific is the world’s leading producer of cinnamon, with Indonesia alone accounting for nearly 40% of the total global output. In 2018, Indonesia was the biggest cinnamon producer with a production of 1,021 thousand metric ton. China, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka followed with about 77, 35, and 16 thousand metric ton of production, respectively. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for spices, including cinnamon, globally. Additionally, there is also a significant rise in adoption of cinnamon in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, in recent years. This increase in the market demand trends is encouraging the growth of cinnamon production in major producing countries, such as Indonesia, China, and Sri Lanka. The major importers of cinnamon are the United States, Mexico, India, and the Netherlands.

