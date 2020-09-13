Cloud-based Contact Center Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Cloud-based Contact Center Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cloud-based Contact Center market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cloud-based Contact Center Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cloud-based Contact Center Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Retail Sector to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

The intensifying competition in the retail marketplace and the emerging trends in customer services, expectations, behaviors, and e-commerce operations are driving the growth for the cloud-based contact centers market.

The e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of cloud contact centers tremendously. With retailers and e-tailers operating globally, compliance management becomes even more challenging. In May 2018, the advent of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) empowered EU customers and prospects to request that businesses delete their personal information. From live call monitoring and call recordings, supervisors of cloud-based contact centers can monitor key aspects of customer engagement to ensure adherence to regulations and identify issues.

Most of the retailers, offline as well as online consider cloud contact centers as revenue generating stream with customer experience as a strategic focus. Therefore, many companies are entering this space. In 2019, Google announced its Contact Center AI, a beta version yet, to help retailers with intuitive customer service by scaling phone support without compromising the customer experience.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

In North America, the utilization of premise-based call centers dominated in mid-2017. However, the exceptional benefits offered by the cloud-based software is likely to boost the software demand.

The organizations are shifting their focus toward cloud-based solutions to enhance efficiencies and scalabilities. For instance, in October 2018, one of the largest sub-servicers of residential mortgages in the United States, PHH Mortgage moved its contact center to cloud-based architecture in alliance with Serenova.

The rising omnichannel approach to sales, coupled with the expanding e-commerce industry in the North American region, is driving the demand for contact centers. Companies are trying to expand their business portfolio in the region, due to the huge potential it offers. For instance, the omnichannel, cloud-based contact center software provider, ZaiLab, announced its plans to expand its product offerings in the North American region.

