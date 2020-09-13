“Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245294

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245294

Key Market Trends:

Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.

– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.

– The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).

– Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.

– Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.

– Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245294

Detailed TOC of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs

4.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using BYODs in Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-based Applications to Cyber Risks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Size of Organization

6.1.1 SMEs

6.1.2 Large Organization

6.2 By Type of Solution

6.2.1 Audit, Compliance, and Governance

6.2.2 Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning

6.2.3 Privileged Access Management

6.2.4 Directory Service

6.2.5 Other Types of Solution

6.3 By Type of Deployment

6.3.1 Public

6.3.2 Private

6.3.3 Hybrid

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 IT and Telecommunication

6.4.2 BFSI

6.4.3 Healthcare

6.4.4 Entertainment and Media

6.4.5 Retail

6.4.6 Education

6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cyberark Software Ltd

7.1.2 CA Technologies

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.5 Oracle Corporation

7.1.6 Okta Inc.

7.1.7 Centrify Corporation

7.1.8 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

7.1.9 Auth0 Inc.

7.1.10 Dell Technologies

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Signalling Wire Market Share Analysis by Growth Value 2020 Revenue by Top Key Players, COVID-19 Impact, Business Plans, Development Trends, and Global Size by 2026

Crispr And Crispr-Associated (Cas) Genes Market Size and Share 2020: Major Key Players Segmentation by Types, Applications, Brief Analysis of Regions, and Growth Factors, COVID-19 Analysis Forecast to 2026

Rail Wheel Sensors Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Built-in Induction Cooktop Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Smart Connected Washing Machines Market Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2020-2025 | Industry Research.co

Calcium Halophosphate Fluorescent Powder Market Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology, Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share Forecast by 2020-2025

AGRICULTURAL FILMS Market 2020 – Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Healthcare IT Market 2020 – Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co