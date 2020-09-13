Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Coffee Pods and Capsules Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Coffee Pods and Capsules market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules in Online Retail Channels

The number of orders placed for coffee capsules grew by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for more than half of all coffee orders online. Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.

Europe Recorded the Highest Market Share

The European coffee pods and capsules market is highly dominated by Switzerland, with a market share of 16.02% in 2017, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy among other countries. A growing number of European consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality coffee, and the increasing interest in specialty coffee, and K-Cups is reflected in the growing number of coffee bars, small roasters, small local brands, and baristas. This in turn, is driving the European coffee pods and capsules market. With the rise in market value for coffee pods and capsules, the number of private label players entering the market is expected to increase in the European region, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pods

5.1.2 Capsules

5.2 By Sales Channel

5.2.1 On-trade

5.2.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Sales Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Brand Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nestle

6.3.2 Acorn Holdings BV

6.3.3 Kraft Foods

6.3.4 DD IP HOLDER LLC (Dunkin Brands)

6.3.5 Luiga Lavazza SpA

6.3.6 Gloria Jean’s Coffees

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

