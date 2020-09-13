“Coil Coatings Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Coil Coatings market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Coil Coatings Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Coil Coatings Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Building and Construction Industry

– The building and construction industry is by far the largest consumer of coil coatings. The main resins which are used extensively in construction are Polyester resin, Silicone Modified Polyester and Polyvinylidine Fluorides (PVDF) or Fluoropolymer. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving towards building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– In addition to aesthetic look, durability, and functionality, coil coatings are known for its infrared reflective pigment technology. This technology saves energy on cooling by helping to ease the building’s interior temperature.

– According to the Department Of Energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home. Capability to be molded into almost any shape, excellent resistance, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and environmental benefits, make coil coatings a perfect option for both interior and exterior construction applications.

– Furthermore, it is also used in making gutters and downspouts as a part of rainwater collection installations. Another rising use of coil coatings is for various leaf and debris prevention systems that have recently been introduced to the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Coil coatings due to its high-end aesthetics and long-lasting value are used in the building and construction industry in ceiling grids, doors, roofing & siding, windows, etc.

– As the construction industry continues to grow, the market for coil coatings too will rise. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries.

– India has experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector. Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company of Clearwater Capital Partners LLC has expressed interest to invest around USD 150 million to develop commercial office properties and improve the infrastructure sector over the next one and a half years. The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of USD 631 million to develop the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor. PTC India Financial Services (PFS) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) entered into an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure projects in India. These are some of the few investments the country is expected to embark in the upcoming years.

– China, who is recently suffering a slump in its construction industry too is expected to recover in the next few years. According to forecasts of The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country needs to spend USD 1.7 trillion annually from now until 2030 to meet its infrastructure needs.

– All such factors are expected to increase the demand for coil coatings in this region.

Detailed TOC of Coil Coatings Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising demand from building and construction industry

4.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations for conventional products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing demand for light weight materials in the automobile industry

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluorides (PVDF)

5.1.3 Polyurethane(PU)

5.1.4 Plastisols

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building & Construction

5.2.2 Industrial & Domestic Appliances

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Furniture

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Coil Coaters

6.4.1.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.1.2 Arconic Inc.

6.4.1.3 BDM Coil Coaters

6.4.1.4 CENTRIA

6.4.1.5 Chemcoaters

6.4.1.6 Dura Coat Products

6.4.1.7 Goldin Metals, Inc.

6.4.1.8 Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

6.4.1.9 Metal Coaters System

6.4.1.10 Norsk Hydro ASA

6.4.1.11 Novelis

6.4.1.12 Ralco Steels

6.4.1.13 Rautaruukki Corporation

6.4.1.14 Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH

6.4.1.15 Tata Steel

6.4.1.16 Tekno

6.4.1.17 Thyssenkrupp

6.4.1.18 UNICOIL

6.4.1.19 United States Steel

6.4.2 Paint Suppliers

6.4.2.1 AkzoNobel

6.4.2.2 Axalta Coatings System, LLC

6.4.2.3 Beckers

6.4.2.4 Kansai Paints

6.4.2.5 PPG Industries

6.4.2.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.2.7 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.4.2.8 NOORO Coil Coatings Co., Ltd

6.4.2.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.2.10 Hempel

6.4.2.11 Nippon Paint

6.4.3 Pretreatment, Resins, Pigments, Equipment

6.4.3.1 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.3.2 Arkema

6.4.3.3 Bayer AG

6.4.3.4 Chemetall

6.4.3.5 Evonik Industries

6.4.3.6 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

6.4.3.7 SOLVAY SA

6.4.3.8 Covestro AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing demand for fluoropolymer coatings for architectural applications

