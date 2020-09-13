“Collagen Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Collagen market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Collagen Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Collagen Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Collagen Peptides as Dietary Supplements

The global marketplace has witnessed a paradigm shift from curative practices to preventive management in healthcare, especially for conditions, like arthritis. This is due to the high medical and healthcare costs, globally. Populations in the United States, Europe, and Japan are aging, thereby prompting consumers to seek a variety of dietary supplements for maintaining and enhancing their overall health and well-being. With the growing demand for dietary supplements, collagen (which is mostly derived from bovine sources and, sometimes, from chicken and fish scales) has become a part of functional drinks for the treatment of joint, muscle, and bone-related health issues. Hence, the use of collagen as dietary supplements in preventing various diseases, like arthritis, is supporting the market growth. Thus, the dietary supplements industry plays a pivotal role in the growth of the collagen market.

Food and Beverage Held a Prominent Share of the Collagen Market

Collagen is widely used as an additive in the food and beverage industry to improve the elasticity, consistency, and stability of products, especially in snack bars and soup bases. Furthermore, collagen also enhances the quality, nutritional, and health value of these food products. Collagen is also used as an additive in foods, such as snack bars, soup bases, desserts, and pastry glazes during processing to improve color, texture, flavor, or quality. Collagen peptides help improve the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters. Probiotic drinks incorporated with collagen peptide protein that stimulates the growth of beneficial gut bacteria have also been launched.

Detailed TOC of Collagen Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 Animal-based Collagen

5.1.2 Marine-based Collagen

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dietary Supplements

5.2.2 Meat Processing

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Cosmetics and Personal care

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Major Strategies by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tessenderlo Group

6.4.2 Holista Colltech Limited

6.4.3 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

6.4.4 Gelita AG

6.4.5 Junca Gelatines SL

6.4.6 Lapi Gelatine SpA Unipersonal Company

6.4.7 Darling Ingredients Inc.

6.4.8 Weishardt Gelatines

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

